Doris Nell (Cates) Griggs
Graveside services for Doris Nell (Cates) Griggs, 95, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother Trey Ainsworth officiating.
Mrs. Griggs was born February 18, 1925 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Lila Viva (Veteto) and Monroe Cates, and passed away peacefully at her residence on August 1, 2020.
Mrs. Griggs was a lifelong resident of Lufkin, and grew up in the Rocky Hill Community. She graduated from Huntington High School where she was a valued member of the volleyball team. After moving to Lufkin after WWII ended, Doris met her husband Billy Griggs to whom she was married for 60 years until his passing. Doris and Billy temporarily lived in Houston while she studied cosmetology and they moved back to Lufkin where she began her career as a Cosmetologist. She owned and operated Doris’s Beauty Shop for more than 20 years. Doris loved to vacation and travelled all over the world with her husband.
Doris was a caring and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She loved to host parties and family holidays at the farm house or the lake house. She loved being outdoors watching the birds and deer and had fond memories of daily visits to the zoo with her grandson when he was young. She also enjoyed boating, visiting family and friends, country-western dancing and square dancing.
Mrs. Griggs was baptized in the Angelina river at a young age and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Lufkin.
Survivors include her daughters, Marilyn Griggs of Austin, Michelle Bullock and husband Art of The Woodlands; grandson, Dwaine Bullock of The Woodlands; special nieces and nephews, Janice Knight and husband Don, Rusty Ford and wife Amy, Renee Baker and husband David, Craig Knight, Amber White and husband Tyler, Charlotte Huffstetler and husband Sam, Sherry Massingill and husband David, Darlene Modisette, Wanda Clark and husband Lynn, Robert Lynn Cates and wife Janet, Evan Luce, Allen Ray Cates and wife Freida, J.C. Barnett and wife Judy, Debbie White and husband Bud, Dian Avriett, Jay Avriett, Mike Griggs and wife Valerie, Sammy Griggs; sister-in-law, Nell Sessions of Lufkin; cousins James Veteto and wife Geraldine, Tommy Griggs; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William D. “Billy” Griggs; sisters, Essie Jones, Thelma Morgan, Billie Moss, Myrl McNamara; brothers, Clifford Cates, Earl Cates, Robert Cates, Jessie Cates, Odell Cates; and nieces, Patsy Modisette, Marie Ford, and Trevelyn Luce.
The family would like to express special thanks to Sherril McClendon, Shelby Burnett, Dr. Glenn, Dr. Dixon, and Dr. Roby for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to your local food bank, Partnerships for Children in Austin, or charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
