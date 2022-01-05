Graveside services for Joshua Ben Freeman, 35, of Lufkin will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gann Cemetery with Brother Myrton Thompson officiating.
Mr. Freeman was born May 8, 1986 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Monday, January 3, 2022 in a local hospital. He was a lifetime resident of Hudson and a 2004 graduate of Hudson High School. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working out at Anytime Fitness, and restoring cars, particularly Hondas. Mr. Freeman attended Timber Creek Church.
Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline (Jones) Freeman of Hudson; son, Ayden Jones of Hudson; mother and stepfather, Donna (Haney) and William “Bill” Berendsen of Lufkin; father, James Freeman of Hudson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeremy and Maisie Freeman, Derrick and Corinne Brown, all of Hudson, and Samuel Berendsen and fiancée Molly McKenzie of Atlanta, Georgia; nieces and nephews, Kensie and Kason Freeman, Benjamin and Anna Brown; grandparents, Max and Betty Haney of Lufkin; aunts and uncles, Patricia Irene Parson, Reba Joyce Bennett, both of Buna, Ron and Michelle Haney of Lufkin, David Berendsen of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Eric and Holly Berendsen of Chicago, Illinois, and Anne Conyers of Kokomo, Indiana; stepmother, Sherry Hellwig of Hudson; grandmother-in-law, Lois McCall of Lufkin; and a number of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elbert and Annie B. Freeman, Paul and Lynne Berendsen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Texas Gulf Coast Chapter, 50 Briar Hollow Lane, Suite 300W, Houston, Texas 77027-9398.
