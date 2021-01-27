Jay Brandenburg
Graveside services for Jay Brandenburg, 62, of Huntington, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Huntington Cemetery. Mr. Brandenburg was born Jan. 23, 1959, in Eureka, California, and died Jan. 24, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
Larry Holcomb
Services for Larry Holcomb, 69, of Burke, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Private family interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Mr. Holcomb was born July 6, 1951, in Lufkin and died Jan. 25, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Maude Marshall
Services for Maude Marshall, 78, of Moscow, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Corrigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Lily Island Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Marshall was born Aug. 19, 1942, in Camden and died Jan. 25, 2021, in Lufkin.
San Juanita Martinez
Services for San Juanita Martinez, 63, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mrs. Martinez was born March 5, 1957, in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, and died Jan. 25, 2021, in Lufkin.
Somha Peabody
Private graveside service for Somha Peabody will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. She was born Jan. 24, 1970, and died Jan. 23, 2021, in Lufkin.
Doris Edith (Keels) Powell
Graveside services for Doris Edith (Keels) Powell, 95, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Moore Cemetery in Apple Springs. Mrs. Powell was born Oct. 12, 1925, and died Jan. 14, 2021, in Houston. The service will be on Gipson Funeral Home’s Facebook.
Jose Rodriguez
Services for Jose Rodriguez, 87, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Rodriguez was born Aug. 13, 1933, and died Jan. 26, 2021, in Lufkin.
