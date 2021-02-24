Norris, “Tooter”, Pressley Boynton
Norris, “Tooter”, Pressley Boynton, 83, of Magnolia, Texas, entered the Kingdom of Heaven, Saturday, February 13, 2021. Norris was born January 26, 1938, to Bernice Dan Teutsch and Robert Register Boynton, Sr., in Lufkin, Texas.
Services will be held, Friday, February 26, 2021, at 2 pm with a visitation available from 12 pm until 2 pm, at the Chapel, Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home. 3900 BF Terry Blvd, Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800 Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
