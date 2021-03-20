James Edward Lucas
Graveside services for James Edward Lucas, 76, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Houston National Cemetery with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating.
Mr. Lucas was born November 22, 1944 in Houston, Texas to Ralph and Fannie Lucas, and died Wednesday, March 11, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Lucas proudly served his country and retired from the U.S. Army as a Sergeant. He was a longtime resident of Houston and a truck driver for 17 years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Ralph Lucas and Sara of Lena, Illinois and Roy Lucas and Connie of Whitehouse, Texas; stepdaughter, Robyn Dempsey and husband Gary of Hudson, Texas; stepsons, Kevin Dalahite and wife Angela of Baytown, Texas and Lee Dalahite of Kountze, Texas; sister, Rose Davis of Petersburg, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Gerry Roth and husband Frank of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Dixine Wood of Kingston, New York; brothers-in-law, Milford Claussen and wife Rebecca of Fort Worth, Texas, and Craig Claussen and wife Patricia of Orogrande, California; grandchildren, Christopher Lucas, Rosemary Lucas, Clinton Brown, Zackeri Lucas, Lauren Lucas, Dakota Mott, Jeremy Mott, Kayci Rosales, Savannah Dalahite, Stormie Hopes, Katlyn Diane, Caitlin Drake, Brett Lucas, and Dylan Dalahite; 12 great grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Mr. Lucas was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene Lea Lucas; and his brothers, John Lucas and David Lucas.
Pallbearers will be Zackeri Lucas, Brett Lucas, Steve Lucas, Steve Lucas, Jr., Melody Rossiter, and Chris Dempsey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project- P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
