Funeral services for Jack L. Green, 87, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Lamar Denby officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery in Huntington.
Mr. Green was born March 29, 1935 to the late Pearl (Stanley) and Ed L. Green, and died Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Jack was born in Neches, Texas, then raised most of his life in Huntington and was a member of Highway Baptist Church. He was married to Margie (Jones) Green in 1959. He retired from Lufkin Industries after 36 years of service at the Mill Supply Division.
Jack proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War, having served aboard the heavy cruiser USS St. Paul and in Chinhae, Korea. He was a life member of the Lufkin VFW Post 1836 since 1963. He served as District Commander of the VFW District 19 in 1967-68, Quartermaster Treasurer, All-State Quartermaster in 1967-68 and 1988-89, Budget and Finance Committee of the State of Texas in 1990-92 and Chairman in 1993. Jack served as District 19 Inspector and Assistant Inspector General of the United States.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Margie (Jones) Green of Lufkin; sons, Barry Green, Brian Green, both of Huntington; granddaughters, Lindsay Berquist and husband Mike Harris of Cypress, Morgan Nickle and Madison Martin of Wells; great-grandson, Xenos Berquist of Cypress; sister, Jennie Gilcrease of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Boris Dean Green; daughter, Lori Jacquline Berquist; sisters, Minnie Kimbrough, Eva Kimbrough, Velma Harvill, Willie Hadley; brothers, Edwin Green, Norman Green and wife, Evonne; and brother-in-law, Noah Gilcrease.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon prior to the service.
