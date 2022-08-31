Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Jack L. Green

Funeral services for Jack L. Green, 87, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Lamar Denby officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery in Huntington.

Tags