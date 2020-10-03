Thelma Dell (Womack) Donnell
Funeral services for Thelma Dell (Womack) Donnell, 92, of Woodville, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Bunker officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Donnell was born November 16, 1927 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Julie Magalene (Spurger) and William Preston Womack, and died Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Woodville.
A resident of Lufkin most of her life, Mrs. Donnell had resided in Woodville since 2013. She retired from Howard’s Brand Discount as Receiving Manager following 20 years of employment. In retirement her hobby was cooking for family and friends. She also made numerous beautiful quilts and was known to make personal quilts upon request for anyone who asked. Mrs. Donnell was an active member and Sunday school teacher at Diboll United Pentecostal church for many years until moving to Woodville, where she worshipped at Pentecostals of Woodville.
Survivors include her daughter, Rita Barnhart of Woodville; sons-in-law, Curtis Beckham, Sr. and Frank Jones, both of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, James Trenton and Christina Smith of Brookeland, Shad Lane and Dionna Smith of Silsbee, Richard Barnhart and fiancée Lauren Wagner of Woodville, Kash Krinhop of College Station, Curtis, Jr. and Lauren Beckham of Iowa, Louisiana, Cason and Rebecca Beckham of Austin, Kasey Barnhart Walcott and fiancé Eric Wahl of Conroe, Christopher and Joy Barnhart of Fort Worth; 33 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard Donnell in 1992, daughters, Brenda Krinhop Jones and Teresa Beckham; son-in-law, Jim Barnhart; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
