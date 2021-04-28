M. T. Aldridge, Jr.
Graveside services for M. T. Aldridge, 76, of Nacogdoches, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sandridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday at Sid Roberts Funeral Home. He was born June 13, 1944, and died April 24, 2021.
Jo McCalister
Services for Jo McCalister, 85, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mrs. McCalister was born April 14, 1936, in Poyner and died April 22, 2021, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home.
Brenda Rhodes
Services for Brenda Rhodes, 66, of Lufkin, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Ms. Rhodes was born April 19, 1955, in Lufkin and died April 23, 2021, at her residence. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home.
Commented
