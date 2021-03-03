Elizabeth Elaine Jones Steveson
Services for Elizabeth Elaine Jones Steveson, 78, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Bobby Oberlechner officiating. Interment will follow in the Glendale Cemetery.
Mrs. Steveson was born June 6, 1942 in Altus, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Opal Lorene (Harvey) and Lawrence Seborn Jones.
She passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 in a Lufkin hospital.
Mrs. Steveson was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed doing puzzles and games. She was a member of Sunlight Bible Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Julie Steveson of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Kim Steveson of Lufkin; grandchildren, Amanda and Gary Foy, Matthew and Maegan Steveson, Shain Steveson, Katherine and Nick Aldredge, Shawn Steveson and Kaleb Steveson; great-grandchildren, Ethan Foy, Adison Foy, Eliora Foy, Emorie Steveson, Ezra Foy, Makenzie Steveson, Eian Tatum, Ava Wells, Anya Foy, Takoda Steveson, Asher Foy, Tesla Steveson, Elijah Aldredge and Cain Steveson; sisters, Dolores Green and husband Taylor, Patt Dees, and Carolyn Hrncir and husband Ron; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Steveson was preceded in death by her husband, George Robert Steveson; and her brother, Glen Odom.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
