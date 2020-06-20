Vernon T. Swallows
Graveside services for Vernon T. Swallows, 60, of Diboll, will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Prairie Grove Cemetery with Pastor Rick Hanes and Pastor D.R. McNaughton officiating.
Mr. Swallows was born September 29, 1959, in Diboll, Texas, the son of the late Elsie Irene Kilgore Swallows and Vernon Theron Swallows, Sr. He died Thursday, June 18, 2020 in a Houston hospital.
Mr. Swallows had lived in Diboll all his life and was affiliated with the Assemblies of God. He was a devoted husband and father. He loved fishing and hanging out with his sidekick dachshund, “Copper Joe,” and most importantly, loved being a “Pa-Pa.”
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Patricia Swallows of Diboll; son and daughter-in-law, Cody and Amber Swallows of Hudson; two grandsons, Noah and Thomas Swallows; brothers, Johnny Swallows and wife Pam of Lufkin, Henry Swallows of Humble; sister, Naomi Wise of Lufkin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Swallows, Henry Swallows, Tommy Cullum, Ricky White, Luke Holcomb, William Toburen, and Carl Brown.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
