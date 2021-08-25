Edward Errol Markus passed away at his home in Katy, Texas, on August 18, 2021, at the age of 83 years. He was born on January 1, 1938, in Lufkin, Texas, to Jakie Markus and Audrey Robinson Markus. In 1956, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1962. On July 31, 1965, he married Janice Louise Rudrow in Lufkin. Edward enjoyed his cigars and was a big animal lover, especially with rescue dogs. He enjoyed traveling and collecting knick-knacks and gadgets. Above all, he was a devoted family man and a Christian.
Edward was a graduate of Lufkin High School and, after his time in the Marine Corps, went on to earn a master’s degree in business from Stephen F. Austin State University. He worked for Texas Foundries before going on to spend more than three decades with Western Auto Supply Company.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jan Markus of Katy, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Ted and Eilene Markus of Clear Lake, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Mandy Markus Drake and David Drake of Spring, Texas; granddaughter, Maddy Drake of Spring, Texas; niece, Dawn Markus Glover of San Augustine, Texas; nephew, Stan Markus of Lufkin, Texas; as well as other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jakie and Audrey Markus; and brother, Joe Markus.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the Houston S.P.C.A. or to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, Katy, Texas.
