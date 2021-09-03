Don Allen Dickerson
Funeral services for Don Allen Dickerson, 86, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Harborlight Church Lufkin with Brother D.R. McNaughton officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in Gann Cemetery. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the church prior to the services.
Mr. Dickerson was born March 4, 1935 in Keltys, Texas to the late Claircie Fannie (Donahoe) and Shirley Thomas Dickerson, and died Friday, August 27, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Dickerson was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. He served in the U.S. Army and co-owned Dickerson-Seely & Associates, Inc. for around 25 years. He enjoyed collecting coins, traveling, and studying the Bible. Mr. Dickerson was a member of Harborlight church.
Survivors include his wife, Nerine (Mangrum) Dickerson of Lufkin; children and spouses, Alica and Mark Lewis, Jason and Keri Dickerson, Genetta and Doug Zoch, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Amber and Zach Cone, Aaron Lewis, Thomas and MacKenzie Dickerson, Jaclyn Dickerson, Kaitlin and Jared Edwards, Sean McElhaney, and Makyea McElhaney; great-grandchildren, Ally Escobedo, Adryan Escobedo, Ryan Dickerson, and Eliana Cone; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cletha (Bennett) Dickerson; granddaughter, Makenzie McElhaney; and sisters, Nita Lavell Dickerson, Shirley Mae Turner and husband Hubert.
Pallbearers will be Sam Elam, George Trego, Aaron Lewis, Thomas Dickerson, Sean McElhaney, Randall Palmore, Jared Edwards, and Zach Cone.
Honorary pallbearer will be L.C. Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harborlight Church Lufkin, P.O. Box 2557, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or Pleasant Hills Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1177, Fairfield, Texas 75840.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
