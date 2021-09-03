James Gordon “Jim” Saxton
Memorial celebration for James Gordon “Jim” Saxton, 86, of Huntington will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday September 4, 2021 in the Bald Hill Church of Christ. Jim was born June 16, 1935 to the late James M. and Velma Docia Saxton in Clawson and passed away August 24, 2021 at his home. He served honorably in the US Air Force as a firefighter and obtained the rating of Airman 2nd class. He was a dedicated truck driver and retired from Roadway Express after serving 24 years and earning his Two Million Mile Safety Record Reward.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ida Saxton; sons, Randall Saxton, James G. Saxton, Jr. both of Marshall, and Scott Robertson of Lufkin; daughter, Pam Davis of Blum; daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Patrick McClain and Robin and Doug Futch, all of Lufkin; daughter, Lynda Richardson of Lufkin; grandchildren, James G. Saxton, III and wife, Callie, Holden Saxton and fiancé, A’Toya, Steven Richardson and wife, Erica, Camron Richardson and wife, Cortney, Jered Robertson, Hayden Futch, Preston Robertson, Keena Saxton, Michele Saxton, Danyelle Wallace and husband, Jessie, Samantha Logan and husband, Adam, Haley Futch and fiancé, Matt, and Krysta Robertson; great-grandchildren, Liam, Jenson, Rhyleigh, Maverick, Carson, Chesney, Claydon, Amaya, Brick, Ty, Cam’ron, Slayton, Lola Kai, Abbigale, and Jace; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Sue Ette, first wife, Bonnie Saxton, and biker buddy, Sam Blair.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors. www.sneadlintonfh.com
