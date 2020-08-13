Ruthie Berry
Graveside services for Ruthie Berry, 83, of Tenaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church. Mrs. Berry was born April 12, 1937, in Tenaha and died Aug. 5, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home, directors.
Clarence Hunt
Services for Clarence Hunt, 60, of Diboll, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Hunt was born Sept. 28, 1959, and died Aug. 8, 2020, in Houston.
Martha Lou Johnson
Graveside services for Martha Lou Johnson, 74, of Diboll, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Chinquapin Cemetery in San Augustine County. A memorial visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28 at Denman Avenue Baptist Church. Mrs. Johnson was born Oct. 29, 1945, in San Augustine, and died August 7, 2020, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Margie Smallwood
Services for Margie Smallwood, 87, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Smallwood died Aug. 11, 2020, in Lufkin.
