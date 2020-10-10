Beverley Curren Bennett
Beverley Curren Bennett, 91, of Palestine, Texas and formerly of Lufkin, Texas passed away on October 7, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. She was also lovingly called “Nana Banana” by her grandkids but Nana to most! She lived a long, wonderful life.
Visitation will be Monday, October 12 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine, Texas. You are welcome to pay your respects and sign the guest book in person or online. Please visit www.herringtonfuneral.com to leave your condolences.
Private graveside services will be held for the immediate family, Tuesday, October 13th at 1:00 p.m. in the Strong Cemetery with Bro. Rick Dees of Westwood Baptist Church officiating. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Beverley was born in Acme, Texas to Iris & Milton Curren on April 1, 1929. After graduating from Henderson High School, she married Leon Bennett, Sr. in 1951going on to have five children.
Beverley dedicated her life to being a loving, caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was active in the Lufkin Panther Band as a chaperone/volunteer for over 10 years. All five of her children participated in the junior and senior high band programs. Beverley was the director/owner of Jack N Jill Day Care in Lufkin for 27 years helping several generations raise their children.
Beverley was passionate about her church, playing games and attending all of her family’s sporting and school events. She was a member of Kelty’s Baptist Church and very active in their senior activities. She also volunteered at The Salvation Army. Beverley became a dedicated Fightin’ Texas Aggie fan through her husband, class of (’52) and three of her children, (‘74, ‘86, ’87) and one granddaughter (’03). She was an avid Facebook user and daily greeted her followers. She started her day thanking God for his blessings and ended her day the same way. She moved to Palestine, Texas in 2014 to reside with her daughter, Debbie Presley, and family where she attended Westwood Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Bennett, Sr. and her parents, Iris & Milton Curren.
She is survived by her five children, Ray Bennett, Jr. and wife, Diane of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Elaine Rice of McKinney, Texas; Debbie Presley and husband, Bobby of Palestine, Texas; Susan Vite and husband, Nick of Billings, Montana and Barbara Yamaguchi and husband, Nori of Yokosuka, Japan, her brother, Dean Curren and wife, Betty of Chandler, Texas. Her 12 grandchildren include Brett Bennett and wife, Kim of Evans, Georgia; Nichole King and husband, Derrick of Oklahoma City; Tracey Anderson and husband, Chris of Augusta, Georgia; Derek Harris of San Francisco, CA; Brock Harris and wife, Jill of Norman, OK; Kenny Rice and wife, Elizabeth of Henderson, Texas; Adam Rice and wife, Kimberly of Milano, Texas; Sarah Holloway and husband, Bill of McKinney, Texas; Michelle Pryor and husband Jason of Palestine, Texas; Jeffery Presley and wife, Krista of Palestine; Bennett Vite and wife Brittney of Spirit Lake, Iowa; Curren Vite and wife, Kaitlyn of Parker, Colorado; Turner Vite and wife Emma of Parker, Colorado; and Ken Yamaguchi of Yokosuka, Japan. She has 30 great grandchildren with one due in December and 4 great-great grandkids. She had numerous nieces and nephews and countless good friends!
Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brett Bennett, Kenny & Adam Rice, Jeffery Presley, Bennett, Curren & Turner Vite and Ken Yamaguchi.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Kelty’s Baptist Church in Lufkin or Westwood Baptist Church in Palestine, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.