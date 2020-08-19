Rev. Ruben Flores Luna
Funeral services for Rev. Ruben Flores Luna, 81, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Emanuel Assembly of God Church in Lufkin with Rev. Juan de Dios Acuna officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Rev. Luna was born June 1, 1939 in Smiley, Texas, the son of the late Cecil Luna and Rebecca (Flores) Luna, and died Monday, August 10, 2020 in Houston.
Rev. Luna married his wife Mary on July 10, 1958. His first Presbytership was in 1961 at the age of 22, in San Angelo, Texas. Rev. Luna then became the pastor of Templo La Hermosa in Breckenridge, Texas from 1985 to 1989. He also served as Presbyter in Wichita Falls, Texas. On December 3, 1989, he came to Lufkin to Pastor at Emanuel Assembly of God, where he has been for the last 30 years. Rev. Luna also served as the Tyler Sectional Presbyter with the South-Central Hispanic District for 27 years and as Chaplain and Counselor for Pilgrim’s Pride for over 20 years.
Rev. Luna is survived by his wife Mary Luna; children, Joel Luna and wife Eva, Rachel Luna, Steve Luna, Cheryl Franco, Ruben Luna Jr., Adam Tobar and wife Marisol, Diamantina Ellis, and Devon Mannin; grandchildren that he raised, Lerissa Zazueta, Cory Mannin and Lacy Cabral and husband Colive; grandchildren, Joel Luna Jr., Anthony Luna and wife Antoinella, Nora Luna and husband Desy, LeAnna Luna, Steven, Alicia, Kalie Goodman, Jessica Franco, Justin Luna, Mindy Hernandez, Hunter Robertson and husband Dnarius, Ben Castillo, Kaylan Solis, Matthew Luna, Emily Rose Luna, and Ruben Luna III ; 39 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Rudy Luna, Irene Pecina and husband Polo, David Luna and wife Belen, Marcie Arthur and husband John, Cecilio Luna Jr., Josue Luna and wife Hope, Adan Luna and wife Sheli, and Yolanda Luna.
He is preceded in death by his son Amos Luna; parents, Cecilio and Rebecca Luna; and brothers, Gilbert Luna and LeRoy Luna.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Luna, Mathew Luna , Adam Tobar Jr., Cory Mannin, Devon Mannin and Benjamin Castillo.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jacob Elijah Paul Luna.
Memorials may be made to Emanuel Assembly of God Church, 1818 N. Timberland Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 and from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Emanuel Assembly of God Church.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
