Mattie Nell Cater Bivin
Funeral services for Mattie Nell Cater Bivin, 78, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Marc Sheldon officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Ms. Bivin was born Friday, May 13, 1942 in Palestine, Texas to the late Ruth Lorraine Gibson. Nell grew up in LaMarque where she was raised by her grandmother Ruby Camp. She graduated from LaMarque High School in 1960. Her mother and stepfather, Louis Alexander, saw her off to college at Texas Women’s University. She then moved to Lufkin where she met her former husband, Kent DeLaFosse Bivin. They had two children and moved to Houston for 13 years. Nell returned to Lufkin in 1983 and went to work for Lufkin Coca Cola where she retired from in 2013. She lived out her days with her daughter and passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Cockerham of Lufkin; son, Steven Bivin and Niki Pleau of Millville, Massachusetts; granddaughter, Brittney Rae Dodson of Bozeman, Montana; grandson, Chase Bivin; granddaughter, Gillian Pleau of Millville, Massachusetts; grandson, Devon Bivin of Millville, Massachusetts; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Brody Dodson of Bozeman, Montana; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lucille Amos; and father of her children, Kent DeLaFosse.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
