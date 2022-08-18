Graveside services for Joe D. Kendrick, 87, of Tyler will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in the Whitehouse Cemetery with Larry Kendrick and Brandon Mosely officiating.
The angels descended from heaven and lifted Joe Kendrick to his new eternal home and into the arms of his Beloved Heavenly Father Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Joe Douglas was born October 5, 1934 in Trinity County, Texas. He graduated from Hudson ISD and attended college at Sam Houston State University and Stephen F. Austin State University. He was employed by Lufkin Trailers for 19 years in Lufkin, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dallas, and Birmingham, Alabama. Prior to retirement in 2000, he was co-owner of Alliance Trailers, Inc. in Tyler, where he had resided since 1976. He was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
Left behind to remember him with love are his wife, Suzann; sons, Doug and Jason; brothers, Mike, Gerald, and Larry Kendrick; sisters, Lucia Mosley and Milva Lawrence; son-in-law, Ed Epps; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gene and Royce Kendrick; and daughter, Brenda Epps.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701, or a charity of your choice.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.