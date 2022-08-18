Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Graveside services for Joe D. Kendrick, 87, of Tyler will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in the Whitehouse Cemetery with Larry Kendrick and Brandon Mosely officiating.

The angels descended from heaven and lifted Joe Kendrick to his new eternal home and into the arms of his Beloved Heavenly Father Tuesday, August 16, 2022.