Dorothy Marie Carnley
Services for Dorothy Marie Carnley, 93, of Huntington, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Carnley was born May 27, 1927, and died Oct. 22, 2020, in a Lufkin hospital.
Updated: October 23, 2020 @ 2:32 am
