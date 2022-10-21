Funeral services for Donna Sue Parks, 73, of Hudson will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Dean Kendrick officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Donna was born October 22, 1948 in St. Patrick’s Hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Two months later she and her parents returned to their home in Hudson, Texas where she lived her entire life — except for brief forays to Dallas and Norfolk, Virginia. She died Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
Donna was the proud mother of Amy Coe Goodwin and Emily Jewell Goodwin and the ecstatically proud grandmother of Khaled, Malek, Tarek Zaher and Kingston Goodwin and the delighted great-grandmother of Ramy James Zaher. She was also happy to add family members Jason Helvey, DeLaney Day Zaher and Tara Bocock. Her cousins Robert and Wanda Heurtevant and their family live in Bokchito, Oklahoma ... Her cousin Carolyn LeBlanc and her family live in the Lake Charles area. Donna was the daughter of Tex Wilburn Parks and Wilra Coe Gibson Parks. Her grandmother was Ola Jumper Parks and Donna grew up enjoying the family bond of her local Jumper cousins and Gipson/Peavy cousins-in-law.
Donna’s life was spiced up by her friends, Linda and Oscar Arant, Terrence Owens and family, Orin Arant and family, the three Love brothers, Lela Simmons, Evelyn Durham and family, Ella Mae Austin, Evelyn Strain McDow, Carolyn White, Butch Pitts, neighbors The Womacks and The Brasuells and Billy “Woody” Howell. Thanks to Aunt Fannie and Uncle Jack, Aunt Prebble and Uncle Otis, Aunt Bette and Uncle Elbert and Aunt May Dell and Uncle Charles for helping so much.
Donna was a business person since 1981 and appreciated the support of the East Texas communities for her publications, The Peddler and Peddlernet.com.
She was president of The Jumper Family for several years, a supporter of local charities/churches and a founding member of the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.
After a great life Donna wishes the same for all of you.
“Tell the rude truth always ... veritas vos liberabit ... Annuit coeptis”
She was preceded in death by her parents and ex-husband, Jimmy Goodwin.
Pallbearers will be Terrance Owens, Orin Arant, Khaled Zahar, Malek Zahar, Kingston Goodwin, and Tarek Zahar.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Guerra, Bob Love, Mike Love, Bruce Love, Keith Brasuell, Kevin Brasuell, Jason Helvey, David Womack, Josh Womack, Kaden Womack, Liam Womack, Scout Womack, Cassy Womack, and Cedric Walker.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
