Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Donna Sue Parks, 73, of Hudson will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Dean Kendrick officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

Donna was born October 22, 1948 in St. Patrick’s Hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Two months later she and her parents returned to their home in Hudson, Texas where she lived her entire life — except for brief forays to Dallas and Norfolk, Virginia. She died Tuesday, October 18, 2022.