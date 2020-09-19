Brenda Joyce Bonds Marcus
Services for Brenda Joyce Bonds Marcus, 63, of Sugar Land, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Brenda was born in Lufkin, Texas to William Bonds and Janice Y’Barbo on November 1, 1956. Brenda peacefully passed in her home after a lengthy illness on September 17, 2020 at the age of 63.
Brenda was a fun loving and caring person. She spent her time being devoted to family and friends, always welcoming visitors with coffee and sweets ready. Many called her mom, but none could compare to her grandbabies. They were the love of her life. If she wasn’t relaxing with a cup of coffee, she could be found playing in her garden or loving on her cats.
Brenda is preceded in death by her parents and her adoptive parents, Ray Pate and Sunshine Pate, also siblings Linda Vaughn and husband Leonard, Butch Townsend, and Peggy Coskey.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Danny Marcus; son, Brandan Marcus and wife Abby; son, Shaun Marcus; stepson Tim Marcus and husband Harry; stepson, Jeff Marcus and wife Bryn; brother, David Bonds and wife Becky; brother, Ronald Bonds and wife Janet; sister, Tina Gleber and husband Jake; brother, Doug Y’Barbo and wife Patti; brother, Byron Townsend and wife Kathy; brother, Paul Pate; and brother, David Pate.
She is also survived by her grandbabies, Kristen, Mason and wife Victoria, Preston, Heaven, Kennedy, Caleb, Hunter, Zachary, and Camden; her great-granddaughter, Sofia; and soon to arrive great-grandson Braxton. Brenda is also survived by many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Brenda and her family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the nurses and aides with Hospice in the Pines in Lufkin, Texas and Providence Home Health and Hospice in Sugar Land, Texas for the loving care and comfort they provided.
Pallbearers: Mason Marcus, Preston Marcus, Caleb Marcus, Hunter Marcus, Bradley Bonds and Garrett Bonds.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
