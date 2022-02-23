Linda Louise (Pokey) Blake, 88, of Diboll, Texas was born on January 23, 1934 in Weches, Texas; and passed away on February 18, 2022, at a local hospital in Lufkin, Texas.
Mrs. Blake was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed raising babies and always kept a happy home. She enjoyed cooking, came from a long line of love, and raised everyone. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years and playing dominoes of any kind later in life.
Mrs. Blake was survived by her brother, James Alton “Mutt” Minton, and sisters-in-love Sandra Minton, Nancy Jo Minton, and Rosemarie Minton; children, Diane Marie Hilton and husband Scott Hilton of Riverside, California, Lynn Thornton and husband Ross Alcock of Hudson, Texas; her sons-in-love, Jay Johnson of Norco, California, and George Wells of Diboll, Texas; her grandchildren, Carrie Lee Duncan and husband Wes Duncan, Misty Marie Sanders and husband Scott Sanders, Nathan Charles Murray, and Dillon Lee Thornton; great-grandchildren, Zachary James Tenny Patrick, Scarlett Nicole Louise Patrick, Savannah Jeanell Kathleen Sanders, Cheyenne Marie Lynn Sanders, and Genesis Peyton Duncan; and many, many other loved ones.
Whether you knew her as a sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, or Aunt Pokey; she always loved unconditionally.
Mrs. Blake was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Tenny Blake; children, Terry Lynn Johnson and Susan Blake Wells; granddaughter, Melody Louise Johnson; her mother and father, Jewel and Lewis Minton; brothers, Smith L. Minton, Billy Frank Minton; and sisters, Joyce Marie Nofsker, Joann Ivey Grigson, and Frances “Pesti” Mayo.
Pallbearers will be George Wells, Ross Alcock, Scott Sanders, Logan Gilbert, Brian Minton and Thomas Minton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jose Mendoza and James Bledsoe.
Services for Mrs. Blake will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 in the Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Kenneth Mayo officiating. Interment will follow in the Wallace Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Services are in the care of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
