Funeral services for Deborah J. Knight, 68, of Lufkin will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Justin Lindsey officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
Deborah was born March 14, 1954 to the late Bill and Betty (Harrell) Renfro of Indiana, and passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 in a Houston hospital.
Deborah was a loving wife, mother, Nannie and DD. She was a stay at home mom most of her life, but also dedicated many years to working for Walmart in the photo lab. Debbie loved Jesus and enjoyed worship and listening to Pastor Jeremy Yancey preach at Timber Creek Church. Debbie also enjoyed traveling, meeting new people, game nights with her family, and watching her Alex play baseball and football.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, April and J.C. Conner, Jr. of Lufkin, Chrystall Slauf, Johnnie and Walter Smith, all of Oklahoma; estranged daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Jeff Jurgonski; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, John Knight; son-in-law, Michael Slauf; great-granddaughter, Addisyn; brother, William Renfro, Jr.; and sister, Shelley Renfro.
Deborah will forever be missed and loved.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Ray, Alex Trejo, John Knight, Zech Waddell, Isaac Riojas, and Ivan Honeycutt.
Honorary pallbearers will be J.C. Conner, Jr., Tony Smith, Mario Garcia, Steven Ross, and Blake Landon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 4801 Woodway Drive, Suite 115E, Houston, Texas 77056 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
