Funeral services for Byron “Jeff” Durant, 58, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Clawson Assembly of God Church in Pollok with Pastor Kevin Poage and Pastor Brian Toole officiating. Interment will follow at Hawkins-Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Mr. Durant was born January 18, 1963, in Longview, Texas, to Robert Durant and Dene (Warren) Durant, and died Friday, December 24, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mr. Durant retired from Texas A&M Forest Service as a fireman and Resource Specialist and Trainer. He was a member of Clawson Assembly of God Church in Pollok. Mr. Durant enjoyed being a fireman and to set his own fires. He loved hunting, camping, and bay fishing. But most of all, he loved his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Durant is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Amanda and Justin Jumper of Lufkin and Sarah and Terrence Nichols of Lufkin; grandchildren, Brooklyn Nichols, Oryn Nichols, Lilah Jumper, Chance Jumper, and Ryley Jumper, all of Lufkin; grandbaby on the way; parents, Dene and Robert Durant of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Paula and Mike Henson of Huntington; brother, Benton Durant of Lufkin; brother, Justin Durant of Lufkin; and best friend, Jessica Durant of Burke.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Vela Hawkins; paternal grandparents, B.F. Ben Franklin and Clara Durant; and his best friend, Harry Scroggins.
Pallbearers will be Richard Scroggins, John Toole, Carlos Balderas, Richard Babb, Frank Durant, Mike Harrell, Larry Wisener, and Peyton Noel.
Honorary pallbearers will be East Texas Central Region Firefighters.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
