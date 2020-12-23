Private graveside services for Thomas Ray Ainsworth, Sr., 87, of Lufkin were held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in the Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Ronnie Frankens officiating.
Mr. Ainsworth was born June 30, 1933 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Florence (Winthrop) and FL Ainsworth, and died Monday, December 7, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Ainsworth was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Sears Appliance Repair following more than 40 years of employment.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce (Modisette) Ainsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Regina and Darrell Roberts; grandchildren and spouses, Darrell Glenn “Robby” Roberts, Jr., Brandi and Kristopher Simons, Thomas Ray “Trey” Ainsworth III, Clay and Chandi Ainsworth, Patricia and Steven Thompson, Leah Ainsworth, and Austin Ainsworth; great-grandchildren and spouses, Tristan and Esmeralda Roberts, Trenton Simons, Hunter and Hannah Ainsworth, Kagen Ainsworth, Bailey Ainsworth, and Kailey Ainsworth; great-great-grandchildren, Avery Ainsworth, Autumn Rayne Ainsworth, and Fenleigh Rios; sisters, Melba Anthony and Betty Riley; brother and sister-in-law, Travis and Johnnie Ruth Ainsworth; special nephew, Bart Riley; and a number of nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas Ray “Tommy” Ainsworth, Jr.; brothers, Gary Wayne Ainsworth and Charles Leon Ainsworth; and sister, Helen LaRue Bryan.
Honorary pallbearers were Bart Riley, Darrell Roberts, Jr., Clay Ainsworth, Trey Ainsworth, Hunter Ainsworth, Kagen Ainsworth, Tristan Roberts, and Austin Ainsworth.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.