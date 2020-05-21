Funeral services for Robin Elaine Register, 61, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church with Pastor Jacob Fitzgerald and Brother Charles M. Roberts officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Register was born June 21, 1958 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Pauline (Hayes) and Cloyce Fussell, and died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in a local hospital, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Mrs. Register was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and a 1976 graduate of Lufkin High School. She was a full-time manager of her family as well as her husband’s law practice. She was also a caregiver to her mother, Pauline Fussell, until her death May 13, 2013. Mrs. Register loved Chihuahuas and usually had at least one with her. She enjoyed crocheting, monogramming, and a number of crafts. She was the glue that held things together. Mrs. Register was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church, and was involved in the Kingdom Builders and Tuesday Ladies’ Bible Study.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Lee Register of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Missy and Joe Kaemmerling of Lufkin and Lori Baker of Henderson; sons and daughter-in-law, Reagan and Jennifer Register of Midland, Joe Lee Register II and Keri Gilbert of Austin; grandchildren, Mary Robinson and husband Keith of Henderson, Caroline Edge of Monroe, Louisiana,, Nolan Edge of Bossier City, Louisiana, Emma Baker of Nacogdoches, Tyler Powell, Graeson Register, Bryson Powell, Maecy Register, all of Midland, Joseph Kerr Kaemmerling of Lufkin, and Jenny Powell of Midland; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Claudia Sue Luce of Clawson, Rita Wheeler of Longview, Joyce Lynn Burnett of Huntington, Charlotte and Johnny Arnold of Riverside, and Dorothy Register of Beulah; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry Bob and Sue Register of Huntsville; special friend, Dorothy Schultz of Eastover, South Carolina; her fur baby, Tippy; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lisa Gayle Fussell; infant brother, Roger Fussell; and brother-in-law, Billy Charles Register. Her fur baby, Tinker, went with Robin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 412 S. 3rd Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901, GODTEL Ministries, 323 Moody Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901, Angelina County Meals on Wheels, 2801 Valley Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or any organization that provides food for those in need.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the church, prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
