Donald Ray Doggett
Services for Donald Ray Doggett, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary’s Center. Donald was born March 15, 1954, and died at Kindred Hospital in Houston. His interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Carolyn Dianne (Starkey) Faver
Services for Carolyn Dianne (Starkey) Faver, 80, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Ms. Faver was born April 24, 1941, in Lufkin, and died June 29, 2021, in Lufkin.
Bernestine Garner
Services for Bernestine Garner, 81, of Pollok, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary’s Center. Bernestine was born Dec. 6, 1939, and died June 28, 2021, at Hospice in The Pines. Her interment will be at New Hope Cemetery.
Clinton Everett Marion
Services for Clinton Everett Marion, 44, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. today at All Families Mortuary’s Chapel. Clinton was born Feb. 7, 1977, and died at home June 19, 2021. Cremation is under the direction of the funeral home.
Shane Tyrone Hardy
Graveside services for Shane Tyrone Hardy, 52, of New Waverly, will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Aldredge Cemetery. Shane was born July, 19, 1968, and died June 20, 2021.
