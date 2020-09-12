Barbara Jo Hustead Cowell
Barbara Jo Hustead Cowell, 75, of Lufkin died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in a local hospital. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Ms. Cowell was born August 26, 1945 in Blooming Grove, Texas to Mabel Ruth (Hollingsworth) and Willie “Jack” Hustead.
Ms. Cowell resided in the Lufkin and Nacogdoches area most of her life. She was a secretary for Morgan Oil Company in Nacogdoches for 35 years. She loved her grandchildren more than anything. She was an artist, a walking dictionary who enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles, and watching Wheel of Fortune. With all her knowledge, she was a gifted debater.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Kyle Monson of Lufkin, Carrie and Adrian Windham of Zavalla; grandsons, Jordan D. Ray and Sabrina Mayorga of Zavalla, Jared D. Ray of Lufkin, Tyler and Heather Windham of Zavalla; granddaughters, Meghan Monson of Boston Massachusetts, Kaylin and Ross Humphrey of Abilene, Lauren Windham of Zavalla; great-grandson, Kamden Ray; great-granddaughters, Sloane Windham and Priscilla Ray; sister-in-law, Pat Hustead of Crossroads; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Jack Hustead; sister, Jackie Hustead Omberg; and brother, Donnie Hustead.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or The ALS Association, Texas Chapter, P.O. Box 271561, Houston, Texas 77277.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
