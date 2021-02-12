Wesley Earl Gant Sr.
Wesley Earl Gant Sr., passed away February 2, 2021 at the age of 83. Visitation service will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 10:00am- 11:00am. Followed immediately by the Celebration of Life service starting at 11:00am. Both services held at New Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 4301 Weaver Rd., Houston, TX, 77016. Interment, Paradise South Cemetery, Houston, TX. Rev. Cullins, officiating.
