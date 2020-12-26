Martha Marquann Shuell
Visitation for Martha Marquann Shuell, 76, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Martha was born January 12, 1944 in Jacksonville, Texas. She is the daughter of George Washington Hugg and Faye McCullough. She died December 21, 2020 in Lufkin. She worked as a secretary at Jewell Hudgens Machine Shop for 27 years. She loved her grandkids dearly and enjoyed shopping, traveling, painting, and crocheting.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Wayne “Honey” Shuell of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Ben Vaughan of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Mickey and Lucretia Shuell of Magnolia, Alabama; son and daughter-in-law, Wes and Jeanne Shuell of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren, Christopher Shuell and Alissa Henson, Taylor and Nick O’Brien, Haley and Christian Collard, Carter Vaughan, Noah Shuell, Makena Yarbrough, Geoff and Anastasya Hollis, Holly and Dustin Ferguson, and Forrest Waldrep; 9 great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Georgia and Wilman Shuff; brother and sister-in-law, Pruett and Debbie Hugg; brother and sister-in-law, Truett and Virginia Hugg; brother, Jody Shuell; sister, Kathy Hopson and husband Paul; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Yoland and Red Trahan; brother and sister-in-law Calvin and Jo Hugg; and brother, Herman Hugg.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
