Meredith (Berry) Smith

Meredith Smith, 85, of Lufkin, was born April 17, 1937, to Robert Berry and Lorene (Lee) Berry and departed this life on Monday, May 16, 2022, surrounded by her family at home.
Meredith was a lifelong resident of Angelina County. Born in the dustbowl days of the thirties, her father worked on the family’s large dairy farm. After World War II, her parents bought 55 acres in the Hudson area and established a homestead where she was raised.
She was an industrious, hard-working mother and caregiver. She ran her own successful interior decorating business and later worked for several years in the oil and gas industry. Besides being a beautiful lady with a big smile and a quick wit, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; and, more than anything, loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. Among her proudest achievements was serving as a founding member of Lufkin Central Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband of over 35 years, David Smith; son and daughter-in-law Mike and Edila Jackson; daughter Terri Griffin all of Lufkin; and stepson Brian T. Smith of Austin. In addition, she leaves behind five grandsons: Nicholas Jackson; Anthony Jackson; Myles Elbel, Dane Elbel, all of Texas; Jesse Elbel of Colorado Springs.; great-granddaughter Elisabeth Jackson of Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, beloved family, and friends, and her dearest dog: Baby Girl.
Meredith was preceded in death by her parents.
A service celebrating Meredith’s life will be held at 2:30 in the afternoon on Sunday, May 29, at Lufkin Central Church of Christ, with a family reception and fellowship to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice in Meredith’s name.
