Terry El Markle Sr.
Services for Terry El Markle Sr., 57, of the Scrappin’ Valley Community, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Yellowpine-Macedonia Baptist Church in Yellowpine. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. today at the church. Burial will be in Mason Smith Cemetery. He was born April 22, 1963, in Angelina County and died March 20, 2021, in Sabine County. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Richard Murphy
Services for Richard Murphy, 93, of Frisco, will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Liberty Hill Memorial Garden. He was born Feb. 6, 1928, in San Augustine and died March 18, 2021, in Plano.
Edsel Wayne Smith
Memorial services for Edsel Wayne Smith, 80, of Lufkin will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mr. Smith was born Sept. 22, 1940, in Dallas and died March 19, 2021, in Lufkin.
Lorene Whisenhunt
Services for Lorene Whisenhunt, 80, of San Augustine, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Liberty Hill Cemetery. She was born June 15, 1940, in San Augustine and died March 20, 2021, in Lufkin.
