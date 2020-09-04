James Emmett “Jim/Papaw” Stover, Sr.
A Celebration of Life for James Emmett “Jim/Papaw” Stover, Sr., 85, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Elton Musick officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Jim was born October 20, 1934 in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Helen Marie (Baker) and James Harold Stover. Jim peacefully slipped from this world to his Heavenly home Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence.
Jim turned his love for roller skating into his career choice beginning in Huntington, West Virginia in 1964. From there to Pennsylvania and then on to Texas, where he owned and operated Three J’s Skateland/Skate Ranch for the next 46 years. After retirement he enjoyed traveling by RV with the love of his life and their fur babies, friends and family. He also enjoyed rock collecting along his many adventures. Jim was a very devoted Husband, Dad, and Papaw.
The main lesson he left behind for his loved ones and friends was, “Don’t sweat the small stuff and it is all small stuff”.
When asked, “How are you?”, he would always answer with, “I’m beautiful, charming, handsome, gentle, sentimental, lovely and loveable, and how are you?”.
Survivors include his wife, Lola Stover of Lufkin; son, James Stover, Jr. of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jamie, Ashley, and Aaron Solomon, Dustin Mouton, Megan Phillips, James Weslee Stover, Shelby Stover, and Zachary Stover; great-grandchildren, Acelynn Solomon, Addyson Mouton, Ava Marie, Zoey Renee, Rowen Peterson, and Chandler James; daughters of his heart, Diana Solomon and Teri Mouton Phillips; niece, Connie Raphold; nephew, Johnny Adkins; and his three fur babies, Lil Bit, Fiesty, and Frisky. Jim also leaves behind numerous friends and other relatives to cherish his memories.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Aaron Stover; and sister, Yvonne Adkins.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Kistler, Judd and their staff, and those with Hospice in the Pines for the care given to Jim.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or the charity of your choice.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
