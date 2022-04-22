Services for Betty Lou McGuire, 82, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Keith Woolf officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mrs. McGuire was born August 12, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of the late Kathryn (Myers) Schmidt and James Wesley Sherrill, Sr. She passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 in a local nursing facility.
Mrs. McGuire was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed working with pottery and arts and crafts. She had a gift and passion for growing and nurturing plants and flowers. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Travis McGuire of Prosper, Texas, Betty and Michael Wiggins of Kemp,Texas and Cheryl Hatala of Jacksonville, North Carolina; son, James Marsh of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Jeri Cockrell of Summerville, South Carolina;18 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Ann Allyn; brothers, James Wesley Sherrill, Jr. and James Ray Sherrill; and sisters, Venietia Jean Skelton and husband Jay, Peggy Ann Rollins and husband Williard, and Lynn Chrisler.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McGuire was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. McGuire, Sr.; and her son, Robert “Bobby” Marsh.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
