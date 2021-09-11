Randle Scott Groves
Memorial services for Randle Scott Groves, 56, of Hudson will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Harmony Hill Baptist Church with Dr. John W. Greene officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Groves was born July 18, 1965 in Dallas, Texas to Susan (Bishop) and Delbert Ray Groves, and died Sunday, September 5, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Groves was an Independent Duty Corpsman Dive Medical Tech. for the U.S. Navy for 26 years, retiring as Senior Chief Petty Officer. He currently worked in the shipping department of Lockheed Martin. Mr. Groves enjoyed riding motorcycles and working on cars with Sam. Mr. Groves was a mentor, counselor, and strived for greatness in the lives of others. He showed God’s love through his actions and constant smile! Mr. Groves loved Jesus and loved his sons. He was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church and was a free mason.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Caleb Scott and Noelle Groves of New Orleans, Louisiana, Noah Riley Groves of Hudson, Seth Michael Ray Groves of Memphis, Tennessee, and Samuel Nathan Groves of Hudson; mother, Susan Mikulenka of Waco; sister, Rebecca Ann Vice of Vinton, Louisiana; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Groves; brother-in-law, Michael Vice; and stepfather, Dennis Mikulenka.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.