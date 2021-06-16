Jerry Dale Bryan
Jerry Dale Bryan, 63, of Lufkin, formerly of Fort Smith and Midland, Arkansas, was born April 3, 1958 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Ray Bryan and Bonnie (Ray) Bryan, and died Friday, June 11, 2021 in Lufkin. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Mr. Bryan was a truck driver during his lifetime, which he greatly enjoyed. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Bryan; stepdaughters, Christina, Rebecca, Carmen, Tabitha and Jamie; sons, Tom and Johnny; mother, Bonnie Bryan; sister, Brenda; brother and sister-in-law, Floyd Bryan and Stephanie; aunts, Donna Howard and Wanda Jean Ludke; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Francis Ann Carter; and brother, Lloyd Wayne Bryan.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
