Ellis Sanders-Riojas
Visitation for Ellis Sanders-Riojas, 60, will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the All Families Mortuary Chapel in Burke. She was born Feb. 11, 1960, in Lufkin and died Sept. 18, 2020.
Updated: September 20, 2020 @ 1:53 am
