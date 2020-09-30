Leo Guzman
Funeral services for Leo Guzman, 64, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Stephen Courtney officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Guzman was born November 26, 1955 in Lubbock, Texas, the son of Lorenzo Guzman Sr. and Maria (Farias) Guzman, and died Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Guzman enjoyed cooking for his family and working on his tractor. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild.
Mr. Guzman is survived by his wife of 46 years, Diana Guzman of Lufkin; daughters, Monica Guzman, Shanna Lee Guzman, and Breanne Guzman, all of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy Leo and Cassandra Guzman of Lufkin; mother, Maria Guzman of Sonora, TX; grandsons, Lorenzo Daniel Madera, Adrian Luciano and Selena “Siloh” Guzman, Jonathan Guzman, Gerardo Guzman, and Albert Fajardo, all of Lufkin; granddaughters, Brielle Guzman, Rihanna Alvarado, and Elliana Alvarado, all of Lufkin; great grandson, Alejandro “Papito” Guzman of Lufkin; 2 great grandchildren on the way; brother, Frank Guzman of Weslaco, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Diana and Pete Ramirez of Sonora, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lorenzo Guzman Sr.; brothers, Lorenzo Guzman Jr. and Manuel Guzman; and grandmother, Trinidad Farias.
Pallbearers will be Chano Sanchez, Jeremy Guzman, Daniel Madera, Adrian Guzman & Papito, Gerardo “Lalo” Guzman, and Albert Fajardo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Emilio Santoyo, Cesar Torres, and Carlos Madera.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.