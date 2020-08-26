Martin Orta Badillo “Viejo” 

Mass of Christian Burial for Martin Orta “Viejo” Badillo, 51, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Mr. Orta was born Feb. 12, 1969, in San Felipe, Guanajuato, Mexico, and died Aug. 22, 2020, in The Woodlands. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.

Horace W. Kendrick

Services for Horace W. Kendrick, 87, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Kendrick died Aug. 25, 2020, in Lufkin.

Albert Long

Cremation service for Albert Long, 63, of Fort Worth, is under the arrangement of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Long was born Feb. 6, 1957, in Fort Worth and died Aug. 25, 2020, in Nacogdoches.