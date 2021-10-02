Funeral services for Robert E. Tarver, 54, of Alto will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Kevin Hight officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Springs/Old Center Cemetery.
Robert was born November 25, 1966 in Lufkin, Texas to Sue (Morton) and Jerry Tarver, and died Monday, September 27, 2021 in a local hospital.
Robert had resided in Alto for 12 years. He was a hard worker and business owner in the logging industry for 36 years. He loved his kids and granddaughter and enjoyed drag racing, fishing and hunting. He loved rodeoing with Acelynn. Robert was a Christian.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Lyndia (Ingram) Tarver of Alto; daughter, LaTisha Ann Tarver of Alto; son, Robert Lee Tarver of Lufkin; granddaughter, Acelynn Marie Solomon Tarver; father, Jerry Tarver of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Curtis and Sheri Tarver, Doyle and Tisha Tarver, and Brent Tarver, all of Lufkin; niece, Samantha Tarver; and nephews, C.J. Tarver, Casey Tarver, Doyle Tarver, Hunter Tarver, and Cody Craig.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue Tarver; and grandparents, Marie and Arthur Morton.
Pallbearers will be C.J. Tarver, T.J. Tarver, Matt Tarver, Tom Tarver, and Doyle Tarver, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Wayne Gaston, Terry Wheeler, Michael Hathorn, Darren Taylor, and Gene Taylor.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.