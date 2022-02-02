Funeral services for Jennie (Dorman) Mora-Corbitt, 88, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John W. Greene officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mrs. Corbitt was born April 28, 1933 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mary Louise (Nerren) and Oscar August Dorman, and died Sunday, January 30, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Corbitt was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. She was an Administrative Assistant for American General Insurance. She was an active member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church where she directed the Girls’ Missionary Auxiliary for decades. She also mentored in the reading program at Brandon Elementary School. She was known for being kind, caring, selfless, and always putting others first. She loved with an unconditional love, was easy to please, and never asked for anything. She was very dedicated and lived an humble life of serving others. Mrs. Corbitt was very family-oriented and will be missed dearly.
Survivors include her daughter, Anita Brown of San Antonio; son-in-law, Carl Brown of Buna; daughter, Beckie and Bryan Compton of Lufkin; grandchildren and their spouses, Sue Brown-Moore and Tyler, Brad Brown, Brent Compton and Malinda, Brittany Jones and Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Hannah Dudley, Austin Brown, Summer Brown, Ellie Compton, Emma Jones, Isabella Jones, Harper Jones, Emrie Compton; sister-in-law, Jeanette Dorman of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband of 43 years, Edward Mora; second husband of 18 years, Eddie Corbitt; great-grandchild, Adlyn Compton; sisters, Kathryn Dorman, Evelyn Dorman Barley, Irma Dorman Duke, Mary Francis Dorman Hudiburgh; and brother, Taylor Dorman.
Pallbearers will be Brent Compton, Jeremy Jones, Kevin Dorman, Michael Dorman, James Hudiburgh, and Anthony Duke.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Hill Baptist Church Missions Programs, 2708 S. Chestnut Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon prior to the service.
