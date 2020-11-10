Sherry Smith-Jumper died peacefully at her home in Granbury, Texas on November 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Sherry was born on August 29, 1947 in Lufkin, Texas to Lee and Elizabeth Smith. She married the love of her life, Lansing “Rusty” Jumper Jr., on September 4, 1964 in Lufkin, Texas. Sherry always had a kind word to say to everyone. She brightened your day with her smile and her kindness.
Sherry is survived by her husband: Rusty Jumper; sons: Lance Jumper III and wife Angela, David Jumper and wife Jennifer; sister: Laurie Seehusen; brother in-law: Jack Jumper and wife Dana; sister in-law: Cindy Arnold and husband Kenneth; grandchildren: Marc, G’Angela, Haley, Shane, Ranishia, Seth, Jordan, and Carley. As well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on November 10, 2020 at 6 pm – 8 pm at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury, Texas. The Celebration of life will be held on November 11, 2020 at 11 am at Wiley Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Holly Hills Memorial Park in Granbury, Texas.
Pallbearers will be: Lansing III, David, Marc, Seth, Jordan, and family friend A.J.
Flowers may be sent to: Wiley Funeral Home
400 East Highway 377
Granbury, Texas 76048
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.