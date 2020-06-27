Peggy Allem
Peggy Allem, born March 13, 1922 in Elyria, Ohio, the daughter of Leon R. and Vera (Peake) Raymond, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Jacksonville. She was 98 years old.
A graveside service will be held at 10 o’clock in the morning Monday, June 29, 2020, at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville. Rev. Don Harvey will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, June 28, 2020 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the Allem family from 4 to 6 o’clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Peggy graduated from Norwalk High School in Norwalk, Ohio, where she was active as captain of the debate team, tennis team, and head cheerleader. She was also a member of the Norwalk High School Honor Society. After graduation, she attended Philadelphia School of the Bible. Norwalk, Ohio is where Mrs. Allem met her future husband of 76 years, the Rev. Price A. Allem. Mrs. Allem was a Senior Claims Representative for the Social Security Administration for more than 20 years. She was a member of Cove Springs Community Church in Jacksonville.
Mrs. Allem was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rev. Price A. Allem; sister Shirley Heckleman; and daughter-in-law Tina Allem.
Left to cherish her memory are sons Douglas Allem of Jacksonville, Texas, and Stephen Allem of Crosby, Texas. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Joshua P. Allem, Susan G. Allem, Heather Strickland, Rebekah Lane, and Sarah Hammock; three great-grandchildren: Hunter, Reese, and Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Cove Springs Community Church, P. O. Box 2155, Jacksonville, Texas 75766.
