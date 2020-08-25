Memorial services for William “Bill” Klaes, 63, of Huntington will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the family’s home in Huntington. Family graveside services were held in the Huntington Cemetery.
Bill was born March 20, 1957 in Glendale, California to Leta Faye (Taylor) and William Antony Klaes, and died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his residence.
Bill grew up in the 50s and 60s going to drag races with his grandfather. He raced for EAR Offroad Racing in California. He also enjoyed motorcycle and dirt bike racing. Bill moved to Texas in the 90s. He was a long haul trucker and enjoyed raising cattle. He was also a mechanic and builder. His family nicknamed him Merlin because like magic he could build or repair anything. Family was the most important thing to him. He had a special bond with his wife of 45 years and his daughters, and he thought the world of his grandson.
Survivors include his wife, Karolyn (Kunkel) Klaes of Huntington; daughters, Kristyn (Klaes) Wilkie and Kelly Klaes, both of Huntington; grandson, William Earl Wilkie of Huntington; mother, Leta Klaes of Utah; brothers, Mike Klaes of Huntington and Bill Reeves of Colorado; and a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Cindy Klaes; and parents-in-law, Earl and Jackie Kunkel.
The family extends special thanks to Affinity Hospice for their care of Bill.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
