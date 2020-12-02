Funeral services for Mable Rhoden Warner, 85, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Michael Wallace and Misty Cantwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Mrs. Warner was born August 24, 1935 in Groveton, Texas to the late Margarite Caroline (Watson) and Burnice Elmer Rhoden, and died Monday, November 30, 2020 in Cleveland. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Mike Wallace of Lufkin; son, Gerald Warner of Houston; grandchildren and spouses, Misty and Lonnie Cantwell of Livingston, Michael and Amanda Wallace of Lufkin, Taylor Dylan Warner of Houston, and Bobby L. Warner of Houston; great-grandchildren and spouse, Morgan and Claira Cantwell of Livingston, Carley Lynn Wallace of Pennington, and Clara Jewell Wallace of Lufkin; great-great-grandson, Kayson Wayne Cantwell of Livingston; brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy Joe and Ima Rhoden and Paul Ed and Bennie Rhoden, all of Lufkin; sisters-in-law, Joyce Rogers of Apple Springs and Wanda Rhoden of Leon County; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years, Joe Carl Warner; and brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Warner, Bobby Warner, Lonnie Cantwell, Morgan Cantwell, Charles Montes, and Ronnie Montes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
