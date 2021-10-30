Mass of Christian Burial for Manuel Mesa, 38, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with Fr. Timothy Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Mesa was born August 12, 1983 in Galveston, Texas to the late Maria Mercedes and Jose Manuel Mesa, and died Sunday, October 24, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Mesa, known as “Meño” by his family and closest friends, was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and was employed at Pilgrim’s Pride in Nacogdoches. He loved shooting at the gun range and also enjoyed fishing. He was well known as a soccer goalie. Mr. Mesa was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Veronica Mesa of Lufkin; daughter, Yesenia Mercedes Mesa of Lufkin; sons, Joseph David Mesa, Manuel Mesa, Jr., and Andrew Joel Mesa, all of Lufkin; stepmother, M. Reyna Mesa of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jose Luis and Rebecca Meza of Eagle Pass and Jose Jaime and Yazmin Meza of Lufkin; sisters and brother-in-law, Maria Guadalupe and Esteban Ramos of Lufkin and Adriana Candelaria Meza and fiancé Lenton Garcia of Houston; grandmother, Carmen Hernandez Meza of Valle de Santiago, Mexico; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Jose Luis Meza, Joseph David Mesa, Esteban Ramos, Yesenia Mercedes Mesa, Adriana Candelaria Mesa, Manuel Mesa, Jr., Lenton Garcia, and Jesus Salazar, Jr.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.