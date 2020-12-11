Funeral services for Josefa Montoya, 81, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church in Lufkin with Fr. Jose Marin officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Montoya was born March 19, 1939 in Mexico, to Octaviano Elias Nava and Regina Dianas Rivera, and died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Beaumont, TX.
Mrs. Montoya was a great woman! As a mother, she was willing to give her life for her 12 children. She was a working woman; they never needed anything and each one of them were and will continue to be her children. She was a very loving mother who would cry and laugh with them.
They were always her priority. As a wife, she was a great attentive, dedicated, and supportive wife to her husband, with that kind of love that set her apart. Always walking by the hand wherever they went.
As a grandmother, the best adorable grandmother, playful, and surrounded by all her children. Always making them smile.
As a mother-in-law ... She was the best of the mother-in-law’s. She was always supportive at all time. The best mother-in-law, to have her children hoppy.
As a friend, they always found a shoulder of support with advice. A great example as a mother, as a wife, as a grandmother, and as a friend. She will continue to live in everyone’s hearts, where she left a mark.
My mother liked going to church, she belonged to the Cursillo movement, and she loved singing praises to God.
She is survived by her husband, Eulogio Montoya; children and their spouses, Leonardo and Adelaida Montoya, Laura and Rafael Tovar, Jose Luis and Pilar Montoya, Gildardo and SanJuana Montoya, Hortencia Montoya, Eulogio and Eneida Montoya, David and Oralia Montoya, Andres Montoya, Josefina and Mario Mijares, Oralia and Leonel Garcia, Hector and Violeta Montoya, and Orlando Montoya; grandchildren and their spouses, Leonardo Montoya Jr., Osvaldo Montoya, Daniel Montoya, Yessenia Montoya, Melissa Tovar, Edward and Gaby Tovar, Gustavo and Edith Mendez, Blanca Mendez, Miguel Mendez, Fatima Garcia, Lizbeth Alvarado, Fernanda Montoya, Samantha Montoya, Paulina Montoya, Octavio Montoya, Gildardo Montoya Jr., Luz Maria Montoya, Brianna Montoya and Eduardo Rivera, Arianna Montoya, Eric Montoya, Viviana Montoya, Neylin Montoya, Nancy Montoya, Jacqueline Montoya, Julissa Montoya, Jasmin Montoya, Andres Montoya Jr., Alexandra Garcia and Lisandro Garcia, Brian Montoya, Regina Montoya, Hector Montoya Jr., Camila Montoya, Crystal Montoya, and Dariel Montoya; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Leonardo Montoya, Jose Luis Montoya, Gildardo Montoya, Eulogio Montoya, David Montoya, Andres Montoya, Hector Montoya, and Orlando Montoya
Visitation will be held from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
