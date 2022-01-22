Tenney Cleveland Murray passed from this life in her home at age 92 on November 13, 2021 surrounded by family. She was born at home in Lufkin, Texas on September 7, 1929 to Jonathan Cicero Cleveland and Mertie Colwell Cleveland, and was named after Dr. Tenney, the family doctor. Tenney was generous and kind, and found joy in bringing laughter to all she associated with. Though small in stature, her southern charm made her magnetic in group settings.
Tenney was the youngest of six children: Thomas William, Katy, Lois, Robert, and Mary Elizabeth. Born at the beginning of the Great Depression, she grew up on a 50-acre farm in Ora without electricity or running water. Tenney moved to Huntington with her mother in 1943 after her father died, and completed high school at age 16 in Lufkin. She then graduated from business college, and in 1949 moved to Southern California, where she met and married Don Bentley in 1950. They raised their three boys in Montclair, CA. In 1972, Tenney moved to Northern California and married John Murray. Together they started a high-voltage power and communications splicing business (PCS), where Tenney served as company president. John passed in 1985, and Tenney continued to run PCS until selling it in 1995. She then focused her attention on her grandchildren and Oscar, her beloved Dachshund.
Tenney is survived by her three boys: David, Gary and Wayne; five grandchildren: Kristine, Jennifer, Greg, Adam & Alex; and eleven great-grandchildren. Although residing in California for over 70 years, she remained a fiercely loyal Texan. Tenney will be laid to rest in Angelina County’s Cochran Cemetery on February 12 at noon, alongside her parents, siblings and kinfolk.
