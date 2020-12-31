Ross Sterling McClain, Sr.
Funeral services for Ross Sterling McClain, Sr., 90, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Gary Forrest officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Wallace Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. McClain was born August 26, 1930 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Annie (Brookshire) and Jasper Pryor McClain, and died Thursday, December 24, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mr. McClain retired from the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant (E-8) following 30 years served. During those 30 years he was stationed all over the world. His last assignment with the Army was teaching Military Science, ROTC for four years at Stephen F. Austin State University. Before his second career retirement he worked at Texas Foundries for four years and Purolator Courier for 10 years. Mr. McClain was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Rosie (Stanbery) McClain of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick and Diane McClain and Ross, Jr. and Elizabeth McClain, all of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Kelli Ann and Keith Abel of Lufkin; granddaughters and spouses, Danyelle and Jessie Wallace, Samantha and Adam Logan, and Emmeline McClain, all of Lufkin; and great-grandchildren, Abbigale Wallace and Jace Logan, both of Lufkin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Traci Lynn McClain.
Pallbearers will be Tracy Spencer, Steven Richardson, Adam Logan, Jessie Wallace, Keith Abel, and Camron Richardson.
Honorary pallbearer will be Nancy Lightfoot.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
