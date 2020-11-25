Thomas Walter Stubblefield
Thomas Walter Stubblefield, 69, of Lufkin, was born November 26, 1950, in Lufkin, Texas, to Troy Stubblefield and Earlene (Lazarene) Stubblefield, and died Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Stubblefield was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Stubblefield loved his dog Molly and enjoyed a good game of chess.
Mr. Stubblefield is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan Funderburk Stubblefield of Lufkin; daughter, Trista Stubblefield of New Braunfels, TX; grandsons, Lane Gaskamp and Noah Stubblefield, both of New Braunfels, TX; sister, Denise Bennefield of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Melanie Stubblefield of Huntington, TX; sister-in-law, Barbara Stubblefield of Huntington, TX; numerous nieces and a nephew; and special friend, Lon Rhodes of Lufkin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Aaron Stubblefield; brother, Pat Stubblefield; and brother-in-law, Stephen “Jay Bird” Bennefield.
Special memorials may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915 or to LHS Alumni Association (Aaron Stubblefield), P.O. Box 50837, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
